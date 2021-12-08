184 returned from foreign lands reported negative

Aurangabad, Dec 8:

After the Omicron variant infected patients found in Mumbai and Pimpri Chinchwad, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has become alert and has increased the tests of residents came from foreign countries. Out of the total 267 persons came from foreign countries in the past eight days, the corona tests reports of 184 persons were received and they were reported negative. Four persons were not in contact, 9 were out of city while 25 reports are still awaited. On Wednesday, 43 persons came from other countries and the administration is trying to contact them, informed AMC medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.