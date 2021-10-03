19 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

In all, 19 Corona suspects were found positive on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Eknathnagar - 1. Garkheda, Deolai Chowk (Two each). Others - 3.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Paithan - 2, Gangapur - 4, Vaijapur - 5.

2 die; total deaths: 3577

A 65 years old man from Lohgaon, Paithan and 56 years old man from Tanda Bazar died.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 3

New patients: 19 (City 08 Rural 11)

Total patients: 1,48,753

Cured - 1,45,024

Discharged today: 13 (City 04 09 rural)

Active: 152

Deaths: 3577 (02 die on Sunday)