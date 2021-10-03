19 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 3, 2021 10:50 PM2021-10-03T22:50:01+5:302021-10-03T22:50:01+5:30
In all, 19 Corona suspects were found positive on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Eknathnagar - 1. Garkheda, Deolai Chowk (Two each). Others - 3.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Paithan - 2, Gangapur - 4, Vaijapur - 5.
2 die; total deaths: 3577
A 65 years old man from Lohgaon, Paithan and 56 years old man from Tanda Bazar died.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 3
New patients: 19 (City 08 Rural 11)
Total patients: 1,48,753
Cured - 1,45,024
Discharged today: 13 (City 04 09 rural)
Active: 152
