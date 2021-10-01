19 Covid patients found on Friday
Aurangabad, Oct 1:
In all, 19 Covid-19 patients were found on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Sutgirni, Satara area, Shivajinagar, Vishnunagar (one each) and other 5.
Patients found in the rural area are from Aurangabad-1, Gangapur-2, Vaijapur-4 and Paithan – 3.
Total deaths: 3,573
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 1
New patients : 19 (City 09, Rural 10)
Total patients: 1,48,714
Cured: 44,996
Discharged today: 14 (City 05, Rural 09)
Active: 145
Deaths: 3573 (no deaths today)