19 police officers join duty at various police stations

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

One police inspector (PI), one assistant police inspector (API) and 17 PSIs who were transferred recently joined duty at different police stations (PS) on Tuesday.

Superintendent of police Mokshada Patil issued transfer orders of the officers recently.

The name of the officers and their place of transfer is as follows; PI Ravindra Nikalje (Cyber Police Station), API Sudam Bhagwat (Vaijapur PS), Sanjay Bahure (Khuldabad PS), Bharat Pachole (Soyegaon Station), Pravin Patil (Cyber Police Station), Vikas Dhokre (Vaijapur), Satish Pandit (Soyegaon), Taher Amer Patel (Vaijapur), Shashikant Tayade (Traffic Branch), Kailas Pawar (Ajanta), Rahul Bhadarge (MIDC Paithan), Satish Bhosale (Paithan), Dnyaneshwar Sakhle (Gangapur), Shaikh Nazir Sk Naseer (Sillegaon), Shriram Kale (CCTNS Cell), Bappasaheb Jhinjurde (Sillod), Manisha Jogand (Vaijapur), Vijay Jadhav (local crime branch) and Nilesh Kele (Shivur).