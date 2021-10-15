19.29 TMC additional water for M'wada from central godavari sub-basin

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

Minister for water resources Jayant Patil has approved the use of 19.29 TMC additional water in Centrl Godavari sub-basin. The release of water will speed up the new projects and also resolve water dispute.

Patil on Friday signed the additional water utilisation file, protecting the water use of projects approved before October 6, 1975 as per the provisions of the Godavari Water Dispute Tribunal (GWDT). There were some errors in the previously approved water use. These errors have been rectified by the department of water resources. With the removal of this error, the use of 19.29 TMC of additional water was approved.

The former 60 TMC and the present 61.29 TMC i.e. 121.29 TMC of water can be used by Marathwada from Central Godavari valley. Those projects that were delayed due to unavailability of water can be started with the water availability certificate is obtained. This decision will speedup the delayed projects in Beed, Hingoli and Nanded districts.