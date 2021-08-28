1st intl inter-school Choir Contest at Stepping Stones

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

Stepping Stones High School (SSHS), Aurangabad organised the first virtual International Inter-school Choir Competition on August 28. Fourteen institutions from India and abroad - All Saints College, Nainital, The Bishops School, Pune, Don Bosco School Kolkata, The Bishops Co-Ed School Pune, The Frank Anthony Public School Delhi, Shiv Nadar School, Gurgaon, Nath Valley School, Aurangabad, The Emerald Heights International School Indore, South City International School Kolkata, SSHS, Spring Dales School Delhi, Maharana Mewar Public School Udaipur, Malpi International School Nepal and Mary Mount School, Aizawl, Mizoram - participated. Each choir comprised of more than 25 singers together that made around 400 participants.

Welcoming participants, principal Dr Angelo Michael D’Cruize said, “The big participation is an evidence of togetherness, hope and friendship in these trying times.” This musical concert countersigned the rainbow of musical performances where each school presented a magnificent spectacle of melodious rendition. In their sweet and innocent voice, they sang with poise and confidence that won hearts of thousands of viewers watching live. Choirs covered various genres including classical, fusion, rock and pop. The level of competition was of huge educational value to every student.

Experts from music world Carlton Briganza, Sheridan Brass and Amber Pereira judged the competition and lauded the standard of the event and SSHS.

Malpi International School, Kathmandu was declared the winner. Mary Mount School, Aizawl and Don Bosco School, Bandel West Bengal garnered the second position while the third position was secured by Shiv Nadar School, Gurgaon and SSHS. The school management and the principal congratulated the winners.