2 arrested for ATM breaking attempt

Aurangabad, Nov 18:

The Jawaharnagar police arrested two person planning to break State Bank of India’s ATM between Chetak Ghoda Chowk to Tilaknagar Road on Wednesday night. The police have seized two knives from them. A case has been registered at the Jawaharnagar police station. The arrested have been identified as Vishwajeet Harishchandra Chavan (25, Kedgaon, Ahmednagar, presidently living at TV Centre, Jijau Mata Chowk) and Abhishek Babarao Rathod (18, Bhanudasnagar).

PSI Ajit Dagadkhar, Santosh Raut, Machhindra Jogdand, Pralhad Doiphode, Parshuram Sonune, Ravindra Shinde, Waman Nagare and others were patrolling on Wednesday night. They found two persons wandering on motorcycle (MH 16 CB 0536) near SBI ATM under suspicious circumstances. The police arrested them after a chase. The police found knives with them. They confessed that they had come to break the ATM.