2 commit suicide in separate incidents

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

Two persons committed suicide in different parts of the city on Tuesday in separate incidents. According to details, Rajesh Subhash Sahu (30, Khandva, Narmadanagar, Madhya Pradesh) was working as a driver with a road construction contractor in the city for the past two years.

He was staying with his wife in a rented room at Palsi and playing online gambling at night on returning from duty for the past two to three months.

He lost 2.50 lakh in gambling and informed his wife and colleagues about money losses.

Rajesh Sahu returned home as usual on Monday. After dinner, he went to the terrace with mobile and ended his life by hanging himself to a hook of the stair. The incident came to light when his wife woke up this morning.

On receiving information, police personnel reached the spot. Before the incident, his wife had gone on the terrace to call him for sleep. But, he asked his wife to go to sleep and he would come down later. A case of accidental death was registered with Chikalthana Police Station. Police constable Ajit Shekde is on the case.

In another incident, Pavan Tulshiram Bankar (23, Amdabad, Kannad), who was working in a company with his brother at Shendra industrial estate, ended his life by hanging himself with a nylon rope this morning.

He was staying with his brother in a rented room at Shendra. His brother Santosh Bankar found Pavan hanging and rushed the latter to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The doctors at the Casualty Department of GMCH declared him brought dead. A case of accidental death was registered with Chikalthana Police Station. Police constable Ravindra Salve is on the case.