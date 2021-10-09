2 commit suicide

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

Two persons committed suicide in different incidents in the city on Friday.

Pravin Baburao Bochare (37, Swami Vivekanandnagar, Hudco), a driver on a private vehicle committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday night. He was jobless due to the lockdown and faced severe financial problems. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered at the Cidco police station.

In another incident, Anil Bhanudas Shejwal (40, Maliwada) committed suicide by jumping in a well on Friday evening. He is survived by wife, three daughters and a son. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Daulatabad police station while constable Rajendra Sonawane is further investigating the case.