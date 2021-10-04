2 die in Car - motorcycle accident

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

Two youths were killed while a woman was severely injured in an accident of a car and motorcycle on Shiur Bangala to Bharadi Road on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Balu Laxman Kamble (38) and Tatyasaheb Gavji Jadhav (35, both residents of Bibkheda, Kannad). A case has been registered against the car driver at Deogaon Rangari police station.

Kamble and Jadhav were going on the motorcycle (MH 20 FB 2185) when a speeding car (MH 19 CF 0070) going from Kannad towards Aurala dashed their motorcycle between Shiur Bangla to Bharadi Road. Both the motorcyclists were severely injured and were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared them dead after the examination. A lady passenger in the city, Sonali Malode (Hatnur) was also injured and is being treated in a private hospital.

The police rushed and inspected the spot. PSI Devidas Khadkhude is further investigating the case.