2 dies as roof of house roof collapses

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

A 60 years man and his 13-year-old granddaughter died as the roof of the house collapsed due to heavy rain at Gharegaon in Paithan tehsil on Friday night. The deceased have been identified as Jagdish Vitthal Thore (60) and Vedika Dnyaneshwar Thore (13), while the other three members were saved and sustained minor injuries.

The Paithan tehsil has been lashed by incessant rains for the past month. On Friday night, heavy rain was experienced in Gharegaon. The roof of an old two storey house collapsed on the five persons sleeping in the house. Jagdish and Vedika Thore were buried under the debris of the roof and died. The other members Kantabai Jagdish Thore, Revati Dnyaneshwar Thore, and Shubham Dnyaneshwar Thore sustained minor injuries. They are being treated in a hospital in Aurangabad city.

Thore’s house was around 100 years old, and the roof collapsed due to the heavy rain, the residents said. After the incident, the nearby residents contacted a JCB driver and took out all the five persons buried under the debris, and admitted them to the primary health centre. The relatives claimed that the two persons died as proper and immediate medication was provided to them in the primary health centre.

After receiving the information, the PSI of the Pachod police station Suresh Mali, constable Jagganth Ubale, Hanuman Dhanve, and others rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama.