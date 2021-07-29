2 dies in different accidents

Aurangabad, July 29:

One dies while other injured as an unidentified vehicle dashed a motorcycle on Beed By-pass Road on Wednesday night. Vijay Shivaji Pandhare (30, Amernagar, Beed By-pass) died in the accident while Onkar Nyayadhish was injured.

According to the details, Vijay and Omkar were going on a motorcycle on Beed By-pass road near Hotel Madhuban on Wednesday at around 11.30 pm when an unidentified vehicle dashed their motorcycle. Both the injured were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where Vijay died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered at the Chikalthana police station.

In another incident, a man was dashed by the Ajanta Express near Banewadi - Rahulnagar area on Wednesday night. He was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. The identity of the man was not traced yet. A case has been registered at the railway police station while constable Dhanraj Gadlinge is further investigating the case.