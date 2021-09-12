2 families violently clash over petty reasons

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

Two neighbouring families violently clashed with each other at Old Baijipura on Saturday morning over petty issues. Five members of each family were seriously injured, while counter cases have been registered at the Jinsi police station in this regard.

Adnan Khan Yousuf Khan and Shahrukh Khan Shakeel Khan are neighbours. On September 11, at around 11.30 am, Adnan’s younger brother Ayaz and mother were drying cloths on the neighbour’s wall.The accused Shakeel Khan, Shakeela Begum, Tohra, Shahrukh, and one more woman abused them and restricted them from drying clothes. Adnan and his parents tried to convince them, but they abused and severely beat him and his family members, Adnan mentioned in his complaint.

Similarly, Shahrukh mentioned in his complaint that Adnan and his parents were beating his family members, and he tried to intervene. However, they beat him also. Adnan hit a piece of a tile on his head, due to which he was seriously injured, he mentioned.