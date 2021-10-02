2 get imprisonment in cheque dishonour case

2 get imprisonment in cheque dishonour case

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

The judicial magistrate (First Class) A J Patil, under section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, sentenced two accused to one-month simple imprisonment and ordered them to pay Rs 3.28 lakh compensation to the complainant as the cheque given to him after the cancellation of a land deal was dishonoured.

According to the details, accused Yousuf Qazi and Abdul Laeeq Abdul Hadi sold a plot on notary to complainant Sohel Ahmed Khan for Rs 8 lakh.

When Sohel physically inspected the plot, it was in a nullah, and hence he refused to take the plot and demanded to return the money. However, the accused frequently ignored him. Later, they gave the complainant a cheque, but it was not cleared in the bank due to an insufficient amount in the account.

The complainant sent a legal notice to the accused, but they did not respond to it. During the end of the hearing in the case, the court issued the aforesaid order.

