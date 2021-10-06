2 held for selling liquor meant for Army

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

The state excise team raided a house at Sindhi Colony on Tuesday and seized liquor of various brands manufactured for the Armed Forces. Chetan Sadhuram Magarmani (Sindhi Colony) and Akash Suresh Khandare (Dwarkanagari, Padegaon) were arrested during the action.

In all, 64 bottles of 750 ML capacity, 2 bottles of 1000 ML and other types of liquor bottles were seized. The accused on Tuesday were remanded in the police custody for two days.

The action was executed by PI Vijay Rokade, Second PI Ramesh Vithore, Sharad Rote, Yuvraj Gunjal, Ravindra Muradkar, Nikhil Kakde, Shareq Quadri, Sanjay Gaikwad and others. PI Rokde is further investigating the case.