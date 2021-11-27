2 held for stealing truck

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

The crime branch police arrested two persons for stealing a truck amounting to Rs 22 lakh from the Waluj area on Thursday. The accused Tatyarao Bhimrao Dane (37, Akar Tools area, Omsainagar, Bajajnagar) and Balkrushna Shankar Ingle (30, Bajajnagar) were arrested within 24 hours after the theft. They were planning to sell a Rs 22 lakh truck in just Rs 1 lakh, the police said.

According to the details, truck owner Saddam Musa Shaikh (Jogeshwari) parked his truck (MH12 EQ 8879) in front of Yashshree Company for loading goods on Thursday at 9 am. When he returned at 11 am, the truck was missing. He search for it in the nearby areas but could not find it. A case has been registered at the Waluj MIDC police station.

Crime branch PSI Datta Shelke received the information that Dane and Ingle stole the truck. The police then arrested both of them. They confessed that they had stolen the truck and it was being taken to Jalgaon. The police team then seized the truck.

The police action was executed under the guidance of crime branch PI Avinash Aghav by PSI Datta Shelke, head constable Azhar Qureshi, Kiran Gavande, Sanjaysingh Rajput, Navnath Khandekar, Vitthal Sure and Omprakash Bankar.