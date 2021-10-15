2 house burgled in Waluj Mahanagar area

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

Thieves broke into two locked houses in Waluj Mahanagar area and made off with valuables amounting Rs 81,200.

Police said, Jayashree Pravin Nakod (52, Sainagar, Cidco Mahanagar) went to her daughter’s house at Surat on Sunday. She returned on Thursday morning and found that the door was broken and the articles in the house were scattered When she checked the valuables, she found that jewellery and LED TV, all amounting Rs 49,000.

In another incident, Savita Sheshrao Gite, a resident of Global Park, Kamlapur, went to the hospital on Friday afternoon. Taking advantage of the locked house, the thieves broke the door and took away jewellery amounting Rs 30,200.

Cases have been registered in the Waluj MIDC police station and the further investigation is on.