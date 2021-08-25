2 houses burgled in Tapadiya Estate near AS Club

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

Thieves broke into two houses at Tapadiya Estate area near A S Club area during wee hours on Wednesday and made off with gold ornaments weighing around 5 tolas, Rs 50,000 cash from one of the houses. They also stole three two-wheelers from this area. However, they did not find anything in another house.

Krishna Mohanrao Solunke (34) lives in Tapadiya Estate in the A S Club area. He had gone to his native place with his family, and his house was locked. At around 3 am, his neighbour heard the noise of breaking something in his house, and he immediately informed Solunke on phone about it. He later asked the other residents, including Tejas Bade, Nanasaheb Bade and Ganesh Shirkale to inspect his house. They went there and found that the house was locked inside, hence they shouted for help. The thieves fled in the dark from the back door.

On Wednesday morning, Solunke came and found that the back door was broken and gold ornaments weighing around 5 tolas and Rs 50,000 cash were missing. The thieves also broke the house of Ashvin Mahajan in the same society but could not find anything. They stole three two-wheelers of Prakash Chimanrao Lavhale (MH 20 EC 2132), Tejas Bade (MH 20 CE 7244) and Budharam Pindel (MH 20 FA 8023). On receiving the information, Waluj MIDC police station PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Sachin Pagote, head constable Qayyum Pathan, constable Avinash Dhage and others went and inspected the spot. The thieves were captured in the CCTV cameras while fleeing.