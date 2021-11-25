2 houses burgled in Wadgaon

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

Thieves burgled two locked houses in Wadgaon Kolhati in Waluj area and took away valuables worth thousands of rupees. The incidents came to light on Thursday morning.

Police said, Kailas Shankar Ghuge and Prakash Kachru Avhad (both Gangotri Park, Wadgaon Kolhati) are relatives and live in the same locality. A week back, Avhad’s father died and both the families had gone to their native place.

Ghuge returned on Tuesday but the others remained there. On Thursday morning, he returned home after doing night duty in his company. He saw that the lock of his house was broken and when he inspected inside, he found that articles were scattered everywhere. An LED TV worth Rs 15,000, gold and silver ornaments were missing.

He then inspected Avhad’s house and found that the theft had also occurred there. Rs 50,000 cash and gold jewellery were missing. The process of registering a case was going on at Waluj MIDC police station till late.