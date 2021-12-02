2 juveniles arrested for stealing articles from companies

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

The Waluj MIDC police have arrested two juveniles for stealing articles worth Rs 2 lakh from two companies in Waluj Industrial area. The police have seized all the stolen articles from them.The minor boys stole articles amounting to Rs 2 lakh from Mayank Industries and Pratik Industries at Wadgaon, a few days back.

They stole 2 computers amounting to Rs 1,60,552 from Mayak Industries and one computer and printer worth Rs 32,000 from Pratik Industries. A case was registered in Waluj MIDC police station against unidentified thieves.

The police, after the investigation, arrested two minor boys on suspicion near BKT Company on Wednesday morning. The action was executed under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme by PSI Chetan Ogale, Prakash Gaikwad, Babasaheb Kakde, Rajabhau Kolhe and others. Both the boys were interrogated before their parents and they confessed to the theft.

They told the police that they have hidden the articles in a shed at Wadgaon Shivar. The police seized all the articles.