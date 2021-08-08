2 miscreants attempting to withdrew more money from ATM trapped

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

The Satara police nabbed two miscreant from Haryana red handed while attempting to withdrew more money from the SBI Bank ATM in the Beed By-pass area on Saturday afternoon.

The thieves broke the shutter of the machine and were trying to withdrew money by doing fraud transaction. The bank employees at Mumbai received the alert message from the ATM and immediately informed about it to the bank employees in the city. The employees with the Satara police rushed to the ATM and the miscreant were arrested.

Recently, some miscreants from Pilawat (district Nuh, Haryana) withdrew Rs 13 lakh from the ATM by making technical snags in the machine in the city. The Bank then rectified the technical discrepancies.

On Saturday, the ATM manager, Abhijeet Nikumbh, received a message from Mumbai that the ATM at Beed By-pass road is being tampered. He along with another employee went to the ATM centre at Tapadia Pride on Beed By-pass road. He saw that two persons were tampering the machine. He immediately informed the policemen standing at Mahanubhav Chowk. He also informed about it to the Satara police station. PI Surendra Malale, PSI Devidas Shewale, Maruti Dasre, constable Ramchandra Jaybhaye and others rushed to the spot and nabbed Mohammad Yahya Khurshid (21) and Zaker Khurshid (23, both residents of Bhudwas Multhan 10, Mewat, tehsil Nagina, Haryana). They had withdrawn Rs 39,000 from the machine and were attempting to withdrew more money.

Meanwhile, both the accused have been remanded in the police custody till August 12.