2 motorcycles stolen in city

Aurangabad, July 29:

Two motorcycles were stolen in different incidents in the city. The cases came to the fore on July 28. Fahim Jamil Shaikh (28, behind Subhedari Guest House) parked his motorcycle (MH20 AW 6889) at the Railway Station area on July 22, from where it was stolen.

Galeb Saleh Makrani’s (45, Roshan Gate area) motorcycle (MH 20 DU5525) was stolen from the Roshan Gate area on July 24 evening. Cases have been registered at the Osmanpura and Jinsi police stations, respectively.