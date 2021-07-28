2 motorcycles stolen

Aurangabad, July 28:

Two motorcycles were stolen from Wadgaon - Bajajnagar and Ayodhyanagar in Waluj area.

Yogesh Vishwanath Pathare (Ayodhyanagar) had parked his motorcycle (MH 20 EH 6111) in front of his house on Monday. In the morning he found that the motorcycle was missing.

In another incident, Keshav Ramdas Bansode (Veer Savarkar Colony, Bajajnagar) parked his motorcycle (MH 14 FL 4176) in front of his house on Monday and it was stolen from there.