2 motorcyclists die on the spot after dash by tempo

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

Two youth going on a motorcycle died on the spot after a dash by a speeding tempo coming from the opposite direction near Bhavan Bridge at Sillod on Monday at around 9 pm. The deceased have been identified as Kartik Sanju Lonkar (19) and Balu alias Dhananjay Ashok Belewar (19, both residents of Pimpalgaon Peth).

Both were going from Pimpalgoan Peth to Sillod on Jalgaon - Aurangabad Highway while the tempo was going towards Aurangabad. The tempo dashed their motorcycle near Bhavan Bridge. The tempo driver fled from the scene after the accident.

The local residents rushed and took the bodies to the Sillod Rural Hospital. The Sillod police made the panchanama on the spot.