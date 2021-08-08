2 notorious chain snatchers arrested

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

The Jawaharnagar and crime branch police, in a joint action, arrested two notorious chain snatchers from Sillod, who snatched a gold chain weighing around one and a half tolas of an old lady shop owner at Arihantnagar. The arrested have confessed of committing around 15 chain snatching at Jalgaon, Dhule, Shirpur, Parbhani, Nashik, Latur and Aurangabad. The arrested have been identified as Abbas Irani and his accomplice Javed alias Lang Ali Irani (Both residents of Bhusawal, Jalgaon). Both have been remanded in the police custody till August 16.

Acting on the tip off, the Jawaharnagar police had gone to Bhusawal in search of these accused, but they were not found. On their mobile phone locations, the police chased them at Bhusawal, Parli, Sailani Baba Dargah, Ambad, Jalna, Ghansavangi and other places. Later, the police received the information that both of them are at Sillod. The Jawaharnagar and crime branch police in a joint operation arrested both on the Ajanta - Buldhana Road at a Dhaba. The police opined that some more cases are likely to be unveiled with the arrest of these notorious chain snatchers. The police have seized a motorcycle and forged documents from them.