2 travellers booked for presenting false information

Aurangabad, Dec 6:

Considering the possible threat of the Omicron variant, district collector Sunil Chavan directed the officers to register cases against those hiding the information of their foreign travel, in a meeting held on Monday. Meanwhile, it has been unveiled that two persons returned from other countries had hidden the information and hence cases were registered against them.

The passengers coming by flights, trains and buses are being screened. However, it has been found that the passengers are not providing correct information about their foreign travel and the persons coming in their contact. If the people provide correct information it is will easier for the administration to implement institutional isolation and covid tests. Cases should be lodged against those who hide the information, directed district collector Chavan.