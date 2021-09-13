Aurangabad, Sept 13:

In all, 20 Corona suspects found positive on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Radhaswami Colony, Ghati area, Aurangabad area (One each). Others - 2.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad - 2, Paithan - 3. Gangapur, Vaijapur (Five each).

2 die; total deaths: 3555

A 74 years old woman from Karanjkheda Jahangir and a 72 years old man from Takli, Kannad died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

1716362 vaccinated in district

In all, 1716362 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till September 13. So far, 964727 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 757259 took first dose while 207468 took second dose. In all, 751635 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 523186 took first dose while 228449 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on September 13

New patients: 20 (City 05 Rural 15)

Total patients: 1,48,371

Cured - 1,44,590

Discharged today: 19 (City 07 12 rural)

Active: 226

Deaths: 3555 (02 die on Monday)