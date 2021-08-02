Aurangabad, Aug 2:

In all, 20 Corona suspects found positive on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Kanchanwadi - 1, Others - 5.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur, Kannad, Soyegaon (One each). Vaijapur - 2, Paithan - 4, Aurangabad - 5.

3 die; total deaths 3504

A 58 years old man from Wadgaon, Gangapur, 65 years old man from Dabarwadi, Paithan and 70 years old man from Fardapur, Paithan died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 2

New patients: 20 (City 06 Rural 14)

Total patients: 1,47,463

Cured - 1,43,659

Discharged today: 24 (City 07 17 rural)

Active: 300

Deaths: 3504 (03 die on Monday)