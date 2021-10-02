Aurangabad, Oct 2:

In all, 20 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Ghati area, N 4 - Cidco (One each). Others - 6.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Kannad - 1, Gangapur - 2, Paithan - 3, Vaijapur - 6.

2 die; total deaths: 3575

A 70 years old woman Waghalgaon, Vaijapur and an 80 years old man from Gangapur died.

2044396 vaccinated in district

In all, 2044396 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till October 2. So far, 1183659 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 910166 took first dose while 273493 took second dose. In all, 860737 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 557932 took first dose while 302805 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 2

New patients: 20 (City 08 Rural 12)

Total patients: 1,48,734

Cured - 1,45,011

Discharged today: 15 (City 04 11 rural)

Active: 148

Deaths: 3575 (02 die on Saturday)