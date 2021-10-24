20 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

In all, 20 Corona suspects were found positive on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Marotinagar Mayur Park, Other (One each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur - 14, Vaijapur - 3, Paithan - 1.

A 70 years old woman from Balajinagar and 80 years old woman from Krishnanagar died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

A 46 years old man from Apegaon, Paithan died in a private hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 24

New patients: 20 (City 02 Rural 18)

Total patients: 1,49,072

Cured - 1,45,347

Discharged today: 14 (City 06 08 rural)

Active: 118

Deaths: 3607 (03 die on Sunday)