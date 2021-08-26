20 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

In all, 20 Corona suspects were found positive on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Chikalthana, Aurangpura, Indiranagar (One each). Harsul Jail, Others (Two each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Phulambri, Kannad, Khuldabad, Sillod (One each). Aurangabad - 2, Vaijapur - 7.

One dies; total deaths: 3529

A 75 years old man from Paithan died in a private hospital.

1421531 vaccinated in district

In all, 1421531 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till August 26. So far, 727823 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 557185 took first dose while 170638 took second dose. In all, 693708 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 487960 took first dose while 205748 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 26

New patients: 20 (City 07 Rural 13)

Total patients: 1,47,927

Cured - 1,44,251

Discharged today: 18 (City 06 12 rural)

Active: 147

Deaths: 3529 (01 dies on Thursday)