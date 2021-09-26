20 Corona suspects found postive on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 26, 2021 10:45 PM2021-09-26T22:45:02+5:302021-09-26T22:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 26:
In all, 20 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Agasti Colony, Katkat Gate, Navjeevan Colony, N9 Cidco, Shivajinagar, Osmanpura (One each). Others - 4.
Patients found in the rural areas are from
Sillod - 1, Gangapur - 2, Paithan - 3, Vaijapur - 4.
1936761 vaccinated in district
In all, 1936761 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till September 26. So far, 1111724 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 861417 took first dose while 249658 took second dose. In all, 825037 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 545591 took first dose while 279446 took second dose.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on September 26
New patients: 20 (City 10 Rural 10)
Total patients: 1,48,616
Cured - 1,44,901
Discharged today: 23 (City 10 13 rural)
Active: 146
Deaths: 3569 (00 die on Sunday)