20 per cent discount on khadi clothes from Gandhi Jayanti to Nov 6

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

For those who love Khadi, more than 200 types of khadi cloth and sarees, as well as ready-made kurtas have arrived in the khadi store. As usual, a 20 per cent discount has been announced on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti from October 2 to November 6.

More than 200 types of khadi clothes including white, coloured Khadi cloth, readymade kurta pajamas, Modi jacket, Nehru kurta and jacket have come in the market. Ayurvedic items and other products are also kept for sale. A large stock of ready made garments arrived in the Khadi store two days ago. The offer will remain for the citizens till Diwali.

- Jackets and ready-made fabrics.

- Various khadi sarees

- Attractive quality products

- Products ranging from incense sticks to idols are on display

- Attractive and variety of cloth is a boon for khadi lovers

Opportunity for Khadi lovers

Khadi lovers are mainly looking forward to Gandhi Jayanti every year, as the new stock comes into the shop on the same day. This year too, a 20 per cent discount has been given on various items. Therefore, many purchase cloth stock up to a year for themselves, said Ramji Sawant, manager, Khadi Gram Udyog Bhandar, Sarafa Aurangabad.