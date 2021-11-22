20-yrs RI for raping minor girl

Aurangabad, Nov 22:

The sessions court judge K R Chaudhary has awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and slapped a fine of Rs 35,000 upon a youth, on a charge of exploiting a 16-year-old girl under the pretext of marrying her.

The accused Shaikh Jamil Shaikh Abdul Shakur (29, Padegaon) would chase the minor girl frequently. He used to meet her at different places. On January 30, 2016, the accused called her to meet in the afternoon. Later on, the duo rode to Khuldabad on his motorcycle. The accused exploited her while they were returning home. When the accused started exploiting her frequently, the girl told her family members. Later, the complaint was registered at the Cantonment police station. The investigation was done by head constable V B Gherde.

The assistant government pleader Ajit Ankush and D K Nagula recorded statements of six witnesses. After hearing, the session court awarded 10 years RI and Rs 10,000 fine under Section 376 (2) (i) of IPC and 20 years RI and Rs 25,000 fine under Section 4 (2) of POCSO Act.