200 students selected in campus interviews

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

A total of 200 students of Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College (JNEC) were selected in campus interviews conducted by the different companies recently.

The selected candidates who are in the final year of Mechanical, Computer Science, Information Technology, Electrical, Electronics, Chemical branches and MCA, will get an annual package between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

Training and placement officer Dr Parmindar Dhingra said that a total of 145 companies, including Wipro, TCS, IBM, Reliance Jio, Skoda, Infosys and Cognizant, participated in the placement camp.

Coordinator Varsha Ajit, Mohsin Ansari, Arif Pathan, Madhuresh Sontakke, Sumedh Jadhav, Vinod Agrawal, Sudhir Yadav, Aarti Raulwar and Moiz Shaikh worked for the success of the campus interviews.

Principal Dr Harirang Shinde and teaching staff members congratulated the selected students.