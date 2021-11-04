21 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 4, 2021 10:45 PM2021-11-04T22:45:02+5:302021-11-04T22:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 4:
In all, 21 Corona suspects were found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Indiranagar, Kailasnagar, Nageshwarwadi, Mukundwadi (One each). Harsul - 3, Others - 6.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Sillod (One each), Gangapur - 2, Vaijapur - 4.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 4
New patients: 21 (City 13 Rural 08)
Total patients: 1,49,237
Cured - 1,45,508
Discharged today: 23 (City 10 13 rural)
Active: 117
Deaths: 3612 (00 die on Thursday)