21 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

In all, 21 Corona suspects were found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Indiranagar, Kailasnagar, Nageshwarwadi, Mukundwadi (One each). Harsul - 3, Others - 6.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Sillod (One each), Gangapur - 2, Vaijapur - 4.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 4

New patients: 21 (City 13 Rural 08)

Total patients: 1,49,237

Cured - 1,45,508

Discharged today: 23 (City 10 13 rural)

Active: 117

Deaths: 3612 (00 die on Thursday)