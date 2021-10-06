21 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 6, 2021 10:45 PM2021-10-06T22:45:02+5:302021-10-06T22:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Oct 6: In all, 21 Corona suspects were found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box ...
Aurangabad, Oct 6:
In all, 21 Corona suspects were found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below. Patients found in the city are from Deolai Road Satara area, Shah Bazar, N-11 Cidco, Adityanagar, Shivshankar Colony, other (One each).
Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Gangapur, Paithan (Two each). Vaijapur - 9.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 6
New patients: 21 (City 06 Rural 15)
Total patients: 1,48,803
Cured - 1,45,066
Discharged today: 16 (City 06 10 rural)
Active: 156
Deaths: 3581 (01 dies on Wednesday)Open in app