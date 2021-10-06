21 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

In all, 21 Corona suspects were found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below. Patients found in the city are from Deolai Road Satara area, Shah Bazar, N-11 Cidco, Adityanagar, Shivshankar Colony, other (One each).

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Gangapur, Paithan (Two each). Vaijapur - 9.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 6

New patients: 21 (City 06 Rural 15)

Total patients: 1,48,803

Cured - 1,45,066

Discharged today: 16 (City 06 10 rural)

Active: 156

Deaths: 3581 (01 dies on Wednesday)