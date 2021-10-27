21 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

In all, 21 Corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Orange City, Beed By-pass, Kohinoor Park Teesgaon, Mukundwadi, Vivekanandnagar (One each). Ghati area, Railway Station (Two each). Others - 3.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Kannad, Vaijapur (One each). Paithan, Aurangabad (Two each). Gangapur - 3.

2456504 vaccinated in district

In all, 2456503 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till October 27. So far, 1501503 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 1152882 took first dose while 348621 took second dose. In all, 955001 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 596234 took first dose while 358767 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 27

New patients: 21 (City 12 Rural 09)

Total patients: 1,49,102

Cured - 1,45,371

Discharged today: 10 (City 06 04 rural)

Active: 123

Deaths: 3608 (00 die on Wednesday)