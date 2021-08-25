21 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

In all, 21 Corona suspects were found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Four patients found in the city. The patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Paithan (Two each), Gangapur - 4, Vaijapur - 9.

One dies; total deaths: 3528

A 40 years old woman from Sanjaynagar, Mukundwadi died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

1405158 vaccinated in district

In all, 1405158 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till August 25. So far, 716034 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 547690 took first dose while 168344 took second dose. In all, 689124 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 484789 took first dose while 204335 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 25

New patients: 21 (City 04 Rural 17)

Total patients: 1,47,907

Cured - 1,44,233

Discharged today: 21 (City 07 14 rural)

Active: 146

Deaths: 3528 (01 dies on Wednesday)