21 new Covid-19 patients in district

Aurangabad, Sept 2: A total of 21 Covid-19 patients were detected in the district today. Six patients detected in the municipal corporation limits were from Motinagar, Garkheda, Shivajinagar and Aloknagar, (one each) and three from other areas.

From among 15 detected in the rural areas, 9 were from Gangapur tehsil and 4 from Vaijapur. A 65-yar-old woman hailing from Prakashnagar, and a 63-year-old man from Brijwadi died while being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Aurangabad.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district Sept 2

New patients: 21 (City 6 Rural 15)

Total patients: 1,48,123

Cured - 1,44,364

Discharged today - 12

Active - 225

Deaths -

3534 (2 today)