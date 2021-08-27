Aurangabad, Aug 27:

In all, 22 Corona suspects found positive on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Five patients found in the city. The patients found in the rural areas are from Gangapur, Kannad (One each), Gangapur - 2, Paithan - 3, Vaijapur - 10.

1446328 vaccinated in district

In all, 1446328 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till August 27. So far, 747071 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 573113 took first dose while 173958 took second dose. In all, 699257 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 491772 took first dose while 207485 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district August 27

New patients: 22 (City 05 Rural 17)

Total patients: 1,47,949

Cured - 1,44,266

Discharged today: 15 (City 07 08 rural)

Active: 154

Deaths: 3529 (00 dies on Friday)