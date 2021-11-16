2200 students deprived of scholarship

Aurangabad, Nov 16:

Nearly 2200 students in the district were deprived of post-matric scholarship even after the end of the academic year. Backward class students were hit hard by the Covid outbreak in the academic year (AY) 2020-21 which was over.

Nearly 59, 267 students from Scheduled Caste (SC), OBC, SBC, VJNT categories have got the benefit of scholarship. However, the process of filling up scholarship applications for the new academic year 2021-22 has not started yet.

College students belonging to SCs, Nomadic Castes and Tribes, OBC and SBC get post-matric scholarships and freeship from the Central Government of India so that they should not be deprived of higher education. Students need to apply online at the beginning of the academic year.

When students applied the previous financial year, the application form of many candidates had errors. Since the colleges have been closed for the last one and a half years, 4,791 backward class students faced difficulties in making corrections and submitting copies of online applications and accompanying documents (hard copy) to the colleges. As a result, they did not receive a scholarship even to AY ended.

After Covid outbreak, the situation has gradually returned to normalcy and colleges and transportation system were have become smoother. So, the students could correct errors in the scholarship application.

In the AY 2020-21, the social welfare department received 34,966 applications from SC students. Some of them were rejected. Social Welfare Department approved applications of 27 thousand 979 students. A total of 14.44 crore were deposited in the bank accounts of 27, 838 students. Apart from this, 1 114 applications of VJNT students, 1,185 applications of OBC candidates and 47 applications of SBC students are pending.