227 teachers of Sr colleges to get promotion; District-wise camp to be held from Sept 28

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

Nearly 227 teachers working in senior colleges within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will get promotion and revision in grade pay.

The university started the process to give promotion under the ‘career advancement scheme’ (CAS). There are 420 colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts which fall within the jurisdiction of Bamu. Of them, 107 are granted institutes. The university invited promotion proposals through principals.

The administration received 227 proposals. The district-level CAS camp is being held today.

The first camp will be held at Bamu sub-centre of Osmanabad for this district’s teachers, while for Beed teachers, it will be arranged at Balbhim College of Beed.

The teachers from Jalna district will have to remain present in the CAS camp on September 30. There will be two camps for Aurangabad. The first will be for teachers from city colleges at the university auditorium on October first, while rural teachers will attend the promotion camp at the venue on October 3.

A committee verifies the proposals of each candidate in each camp. The committee comprises a nominee of vice-chancellor, a subject expert appointed by the VC and a representative of the higher education department.