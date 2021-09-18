2,287 vacant posts creating burden upon civic officials

Lokmat News Network Aurangabad, Sept 18:

The state government has sanctioned 5,719 posts in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) under the new staffing pattern. Presently, the establishment section has a sanction of 3,432 posts. Hence, the vacancy of 2,287 posts (comparing the new and old sanctioned posts), is affecting the smooth functioning of office works daily. The AMC has hired contractual staff in large numbers, but they are not given any important responsibility. They are looked upon as supporting staff. The backlog of vacant posts in AMC is increasing every month.

On one hand, 50-60 officers and personnel are getting retired from AMC every year and on another hand, the civic body has not undertaken a new recruitment drive in the past two decades. The rise in workload is burdening the officials and personnel in each section. Each officer is holding the responsibility of 3-4 sections. As a result, they are unable to work with focus. The same is the situation of other grade staff. The AMC tried to fill up the backlog by appointing private

personnel, but they are utilised as supporting staff. It is because if any irregularity takes place, action could not be taken against them.

The AMC administration was busy approving new staffing pattern for the past few years. Later on, the state government also okayed the service recruitment rules. Meanwhile, there is claimed to be a disparity in the rules of few posts, therefore, the issue is likely to again table before the state government for further process.

For the past two days, a message is going viral on social media stating the AMC has launched a drive for the recruitment of 5,000 posts. The message is fake as the AMC has not done any recruitment. Meanwhile, the civic administration has appealed to the citizens to remain alert and do not fall prey to the assurances of touts and others.

Group-wise vacancy status in AMC

Group Sanctioned posts Filled posts Vacant posts

Group A, 149-38-111

Group B 58-nine-49

Group C 2,209-888-1,321

Group D 3,303- 2,497- 806