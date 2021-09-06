24 Corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

In all, 24 Corona suspects were found positive on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Sahkarnagar (One) and other places (Six).

Paitients found in the rural areas Paithan - 1, Aurangabad - 2, Vaijapur - 14.

One dies; total deaths: 3543

A 40 years old man from Paithan died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district September 6

New patients: 24 (City 07 Rural 17)

Total patients: 1,48,198

Cured - 1,44,444

Discharged today: 21 (City 08 13 rural)

Active: 211

Deaths: 3543 (01 dies on Monday)