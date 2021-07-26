24 Students of Matrusri Classes are NTSE Scholars

Aurangabad, July 26: Twenty-four students (20 from Aurangabad, one from Jalna and 3 of other districts) of Matrusri Foundation Classes, Aurangabad have successfully cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) Level II. Their names are as follows: Amaan Syed, Atharva Naladkar, Abhishek Thore, Aditya Limkar, Anand Bhalerao, Chandan Bhirud, Khadija Saifee, Gaurav Yelpula, Onkar Dagade, Parth Patil, Vishwajeet Jadhav, Rohan Kadam (Latur), Sarthak Kulkarni, Nilay Wani, Maitrey Takle, Devendra Ukirde, Srushti Rajwade, Shrikrushna Pathrikar, Rasika Sarwade, Samyak Rote, Sanjay Paul, Ishwari Shirure (Latur), Diya Lahoti (Jalna) and Neha Pedgaonkar (Parbhani). Well-designed online curriculum, test series and rigorous doubt discussion sessions led to the success, according to a Matrusri Press statement. Director of Matrusri Classes Aurangabad Sharad Agarwal congratulated all the successful students and termed results as inspirational. Matrusri provides free coaching for students who clear Level I of NTSE, he added.