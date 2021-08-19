24 tea boxes valuing Rs 1.5L stolen from stationed truck

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against a truck driver on charge of stealing 24 tea-boxes valuing Rs 1.50 lakh from the truck, stationed near Ranjangaon Phata, recently.

It is learnt that East-West Roadlines' truck laden with 209 boxes of tea along with items of other transport left from Vapi (Gujarat). All the goods were to deliver in Aurangabad (Maharashtra). The truck driver Vinod Kachru Wavale (resident of Bamni in Jintur tehsil of Parbhani district) along with son-in-law of truck-owner, Amol Borkar, started their journey on August 11 evening and arrived in Waluj MIDC area on August 13. They unloaded the goods (other than tea-boxes) of Batco Company. Later on, Amol along with a known person Siddharth Wadve went for some work, while

Vinod drove the truck and parked it near Ranjangaon Phata. Amol reached the place after two hours and told the driver that the tea boxes are to be delivered at Jalgaon. Vinod refused to go saying that his relative has died. Amol tried his best to convince Vinod saying that it is an urgent delivery. Both of them passed the whole night at the Ranjangaon Phata and left for Jalgaon the next day morning.

They reached at 10 am. Later on, the driver went to answer nature's call, and Amol got busy in unloading the tea boxes. The latter got shocked when he found 24 boxes valuing Rs 1.57 lakh missing from the truck.

Driver switched off his mobile

Amol tried his best to contact the driver, but his mobile has been switched off. This raised suspicion. Later on, Amol lodged a complaint against the driver with Waluj MIDC police station. PSI Chetan Ogale is investigating the case.