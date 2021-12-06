25 booked for unleashing terror in Ranjangaon

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 6: The MIDC Waluj police on Monday booked 25 persons on the charge of beating up a family and ransacking 13 motorcycles at Ranjangaon within half an hour on Sunday night.

According to the details, a quarrel was witnessed between some youths of Asaram Bapunagar and Rama Shivaji Damodhar two days ago. Against this background, the gang of Asarambapunagar youths of Ranjangaon launched an attack on Rama Damodhar with sharp swords, knife and lathis, on Sunday at 9 pm. They ransacked his grocery shop, beat up his wife Rekha and daughter Rajeshwari. Later on, the victim's sister Vimal Phuljalke and neighbours also rushed to help them, but the gangster bashed them also. The member of gang Kapil Pingale attacked Rekha with a sword and severely injured her fingers. They also threatened Rajeshwari with dire consequences. Due to terror, the villagers staying in the neighbourhood closed their doors on seeing the gang laced with weapons and lathis in action. The gang created a scene and terrorised the area for half an hour. The gangsters also damaged 13 motorcycles. Waluj MIDC police team visited the spot for inspection late in the night.

The police booked suspected attackers Sachin Jain, Karan Jain, Sunil Shejul, Vikky Mhaske, Kapil Pingale, Santosh Gajbhiye, Erfan Shaikh, Yogesh Mhaske, Sagar Ubale, Anand Ubale, Anand Bhalerao, Gaurav, Mukhesh, Sahil and 10-12 others. Meanwhile, the police have arrested Sachin Jain, the search to arrest others is underway. Under the guidance of police inspector Sandeep Gurme, PSI Rajendra Bangar and his team are investigating the case.