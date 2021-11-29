25 women, 66 men arrested from Tuljapur dance bar, Hotel Gajga raided for violation of rules, articles worth Rs 70 lakh seized

Aurangabad, Nov 29: A special team of Osmanabad police headed by the Kallam deputy superintendent of police (Dy SP), M Ramesh and PI Ajinath Kashid under the guidance of SP Niva Jain raided Hotel Gajga (a dance bar) at 1.15 am today on Tuljapur-Naldurg road at Tuljapur and arrested 25 women (dancers) between the age group of 20-25 and 66 men including the manager and seized articles worth Rs 70 lakh. The bar owner is absconding. It is the biggest police action on a dance bar by the Osmanabad police.

SP Jain said, “The police raided the bar as the norms meant for the dance bar had been violated.”

Dy SP Ramesh while talking to Lokmat Times said, “A special team of the Osmanabad police after the confirmation of the violation of norms meant for the dance bar raided the Hotel Gajga/dance bar.”

He further disclosed that the young women are from various states of our country and most of the men are from Solapur and Gulbarga.

The Tuljapur police station personnel will take make further investigations.