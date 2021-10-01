25.5 mm rainfall on Friday

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

After two days of rest, heavy rains lashed the city and surrounding areas at around 4 pm on Friday. The showers continued till the evening. The Chikalthana observatory recorded 25.5 mm rainfall till 8 pm. The observatory has forecast rain for the next two days. The rains have intensified since the last week of August. It rained heavily on September 7 and 8. The rains became more or less frequent till September 26. The city was then lashed by heavy rains on September 28. It then rained heavily in the city again on Friday afternoon after a two-day break on Wednesday and Thursday. The Chikalthana, Garkheda, Karmad areas received heavy rainfall.